29 Palestinians Martyred As Occupation Warplanes Bomb Houses In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least 29 Palestinians were martyred and several were injured in a series of air raids launched by the Israeli occupation warplanes on houses in Sheikh Radwan Neighborhood and Jabalia Camp in northern Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinian news agency (WAFA), the occupation warplanes shelled a number of houses in Sheikh Radwan Neighborhood, leaving 25 Palestinian martyrs, most of them children and women.

Four more Palestinians were martyred in a bombardment of a house adjacent to a shelter center in Jabalia Camp. Scores others were injured in the attack.

Earlier Wednesday, the Israeli occupation forces stormed Al-Shifa Hospital after besieging it for six days

