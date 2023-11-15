Israeli Entity Continues Bombardment Of Villages, Towns In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli entity continued Wednesday its bombardment of a number of villages and towns in Southern Lebanon.

Field sources told Qatar New Agency (QNA) reporter in Lebanon that the Israeli forces fired several missiles at the outskirts of Khiam.

The Israeli forces also targeted the towns of Tayr Harfa, Al-Jabin and Yarine.

Earlier, the Israeli army artillery shelled the outskirts of Al-Dahira and Ayta Al-Shaab, as well as Ras Al-Naqoura, Labbouneh and Tayr Harfa in the western sector.

The Israeli aircraft also carried out an air strike targeting the town of Aitaroun and Ayta al-Shaab. A drone also targeted an empty house on the outskirts of Blida and the vicinity of a football field on the western outskirts of Mays al-Jabal.

Since the start of the aggression against Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, the Israeli entity has repeatedly bombed villages and towns in Southern Lebanon, leaving civilian casualties.

