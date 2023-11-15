Israel-Hamas War: Biden Administration Frustrated With Israel As Civilians' Death Toll Mounts

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "US President Joe Biden's administration is reportedly frustrated with Israel's conduct in the war against Hamas. According to Bloomberg news agency, the White House is annoyed with Israel as the civilian death toll has risen and the administration's calls went unheeded officials of the Biden administration have described the conversation with close ally Israel as \"most difficult\" as the latter has ignored every suggestion of the Federal government War LIVE updatesBloomberg agency said that the Biden administration has ramped up its private messaging to Israel as impatience has grown storms 'nearly cemetery' Gaza hospital; US intel confirms Hamas presenceThe US has also come under growing pressure from Arab allies, who argue that the Biden administration's embrace has given PM Benjamin Netanyahu the green light to proceed, the administration is fulfilling Israel's weapons requests. Yesterday, the US President backed Israel's argument that Hamas militants are hiding inside Gaza's largest hospital Al-Shifa is designated a terrorist group by the US and the European Union. Meanwhile, Hamas has accused the US of the Israeli army's raid at Al-Shifa hospital on Wednesday nations allow Israel a path to normalize relations with them and PalestineAlthough the Biden administration concurs that Israel needs to root out Hamas, the fear is that Israel isn't doing enough to protect civilians trapped inside. On Monday, President Joe Biden said Shifa“must be protected.”Another sore spot is the future of the Gaza Strip and Netanyahu's shift from saying Israel doesn't want to occupy the area again to vowing that Israeli forces will remain there indefinitely President claims Mein Kampf found on Hamas fighter in GazaThe Biden government officials said that the US has been cautioning over and over that Israel needs to protect civilians. When the US asked what happened when Israel hit a refugee camp, the Israeli response was almost dismissive, with its leaders saying their objective had been achieved patients trapped in 'circle of death' - Why is Israel fixated on Al Shifa?Now, the US has started to make its private anger with Israel more public. Last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said“far too many Palestinians have been killed.”Last Thursday, Biden said the effort to implement humanitarian pauses in the fighting had“taken a little longer than I hoped.”.Part of the growing US impatience is driven by pressure from other partners, especially in the Arab world.

