'Kon Sa Nasha...': Harbhajan Singh Fumes Over Inzamam-Ul-Haq's 'Conversion' Claim

On Tuesday, an old video of Inzamam claiming how Harbhajan Singh was inspired by the teachings of Maulana Tariq Jameel, who used to read Namaz with the Pakistan cricket team, went viral sparking a massive social media outrage.

"We had kept a room where we offered our Namaz. After the Namaz, Maulana Tariq Jameel used to speak to us for sometime. During that time, we invited Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif and Zaheer Khan to come pray along with the rest of the Pakistan team. A few other players also used to join us. They did not offer Namaz, but they used to sit and listen to what Maulana Tariq Jameet would have to say," the ex-chief selector of the Pakistan Cricket Board said.

He further claimed, "One day, Harbhajan Singh told that my heart tells me to listen to Maulana's words. He didn't know who this person was, but he said, "Dil karta hai iski baat maan lu." Then I told, "Listen to him, what is the harm." He said, "Tumhe dekhke ruk jaata hu. (I stop after seeing you)" I responded, "Mujhe dekhke kyu ruk jaate ho? (why do you stop after seeing me)."