Next Year's PSL Could Be Moved To UAE Or South Africa Due To Elections In Pakistan

Amid discussions within the PCB, some officials and franchise owners have expressed a preference for holding the PSL in the UAE or South Africa next year to prevent any disruptions in the match schedule. The argument draws parallels to the BCCI organizing the IPL in South Africa and the UAE during emergency situations, such as elections in India.

Originally, the early editions of the PSL were held in the UAE due to security concerns, with teams unwilling to play in Pakistan. However, since 2021, the PSL has been conducted entirely within Pakistan, even amid the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sources indicate a divided opinion on whether the PSL should be held in Pakistan or abroad. Some franchises and board officials favor hosting it in the UAE, while others resist the move, citing potential impacts on the PCB's profits.

The PCB has also noted that franchises are urging the completion of the process for selling the media and other rights of the PSL as quickly as possible.

Also read:

Viral video: Ugly brawl mars cricket match in Pakistan as teammates hammer each other with bats (WATCH)