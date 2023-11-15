Uttarakhand Tunnel Tragedy Enters Day 4: Workers Stage Protest As Rescue Efforts Persist

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, a high-stakes rescue operation is underway at the Silkyara Tunnel after the collapse that left 40 laborers trapped. The situation escalated as a workers' protest emerged at the accident site, adding tension to the ongoing relief efforts.

The urgency of the rescue mission heightened when the auger machine used for drilling within the tunnel ceased operation after a mere 2 meters, momentarily hindering progress. District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela, along with SDRF officials and several officers, has been actively involved in overseeing the operation.

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Fresh landslide hampers rescue ops of trapped workers; check details

Despite challenges, Uttarkashi Police's CO Prashant Kumar facilitated communication between some trapped workers and their families, providing a morale boost. Gambhir Singh Negi, among those trapped, connected with his son, exchanging well-being updates and conveying hope for their swift rescue.

Efforts to sustain the trapped workers continue, with regular updates for families and the provision of essential supplies like food, water, and oxygen through the Uttarkashi police control room.

The tunnel, part of the Yamunotri National Highway construction, collapsed due to a landslide on Sunday. The rescue strategy involves using 900mm diameter steel pipes, drill machines, and bore tools to clear the blockage. SDRF Commandant Manikant Mishra engaged with the trapped workers via walkie-talkie, receiving assurances of their well-being and their anticipation of a prompt rescue.

Rapid cleanup: BJP workers swiftly clear Indore roadshow route as per PM Modi's request (PHOTOS)