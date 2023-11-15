2024 Holiday Schedule For Central Govt Offices In Kerala Announced; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The government has issued a notification fixing the holidays of the year 2024 for central government offices in Kerala. The decision was taken in the meeting of the welfare coordination committees of the employees. There are 17 holidays and 43 restricted holidays in the year 2024.
Holidays in 2024:
January 26 - Republic Day
March 08 - Maha Shivaratri
March 29- Good Friday
April 10 - Eid
Fitr (Ramzan)
April 21 – Mahavir Jayanti
May 23- Buddhapurnima June 17 - Eid
Suha (Bakrid)
July 16 - Muharram
August 15 - Independence Day
August 26 - Janmashtami
September 16 - Prophet's Day
October 02 - Gandhi Jayanti
October 11 - Durgashtami
October 13 - Vijayadashami
October 31 - Diwali
November 15 - Guru Nanak Jayanti
December 25 - Christmas
The holidays for Ramadan, Bakrid, Muharram, and Eid-e-Milad will change based on what the state government announces. If the state government declares a holiday on any day instead of these days, the central offices will also be closed on that day.
Central govt employees can choose 2 out of 43 regulated holidays. This list includes January 2- Mannam Jayanti, January 14- Makara Sankranti, March 12- Ayya Vaikuntaswami Jayanti, March 31- Easter, April 13- Vishu, August 8- Karkadaka Vavu, August 20- Sree Narayana Gurujayanti, September 7- Ganesha Chaturthi, September 14- First Onam, September 15 Thiruvonam, September 16th- Third Onam, September 17- Fourth Onam and September 21- Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi.
