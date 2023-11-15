2024 Holiday Schedule For Central Govt Offices In Kerala Announced; Check Details

April 21 – Mahavir Jayanti

May 23- Buddhapurnima

July 16 - Muharram

August 15 - Independence Day

August 26 - Janmashtami

September 16 - Prophet's Day

October 02 - Gandhi Jayanti

October 11 - Durgashtami

October 13 - Vijayadashami

October 31 - Diwali

November 15 - Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25 - Christmas

The holidays for Ramadan, Bakrid, Muharram, and Eid-e-Milad will change based on what the state government announces. If the state government declares a holiday on any day instead of these days, the central offices will also be closed on that day.

Central govt employees can choose 2 out of 43 regulated holidays. This list includes January 2- Mannam Jayanti, January 14- Makara Sankranti, March 12- Ayya Vaikuntaswami Jayanti, March 31- Easter, April 13- Vishu, August 8- Karkadaka Vavu, August 20- Sree Narayana Gurujayanti, September 7- Ganesha Chaturthi, September 14- First Onam, September 15 Thiruvonam, September 16th- Third Onam, September 17- Fourth Onam and September 21- Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi.