ODI World Cup 2023: David Beckham Interacts With Tendulkar, Indian Players Ahead Of Semifinal Clash Vs NZ

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the highly anticipated semi-final clash of the ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal clash between India and New Zealand, football icon David Beckham shared moments of interaction with cricket legends, including Sachin Tendulkar, and the Indian players. The convergence of sports icons adds excitement and anticipation to this highly awaited encounter.

In the ongoing World Cup, India previously encountered New Zealand and clinched a convincing four-wicket victory, capitalizing on Williamson's absence due to injury. However, his potential return poses a challenge for the Men In Blue. Despite this, Rohit Sharma's team has demonstrated unwavering dominance in the tournament, maintaining an impeccable record in the league stage. As they gear up for the semi-final clash on Wednesday, November 15, Team India exudes confidence, particularly following stellar performances by Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, both securing centuries in the final league game against the Netherlands on Sunday. With the batting lineup in stellar form, the bowling unit, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj, must replicate the same intensity to keep the Kiwi batters on their toes.