7 Air-Purifying indoor plants you should have

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indoor plants can enhance air quality by releasing oxygen and absorbing some contaminants. These are seven well-liked indoor plants that cleanse the air.

A well-known houseplant that requires little maintenance and may effectively eliminate common indoor pollutants such as formaldehyde and xylene.

Also referred to as Mother-in-law's Tongue, this plant effectively eliminates pollutants such as formaldehyde, benzene, and trichloroethylene.

Peace lilies are an excellent way to rid the air of mould spores. Hazardous VOCs like formaldehyde and benzene are also removed by them.

Apart from its calming gel, aloe vera helps remove formaldehyde and benzene from the air.

Boston ferns, are naturally humidifiers of the air that can also aid in the removal of some pollutants, such as xylene and formaldehyde.

Rubber plants are rather easy to maintain and are good in eliminating air pollutants like formaldehyde.

Epipremnum aureum, often known as Devil's ivy or Golden Pothos, is a trailing plant valued for its hardiness and capacity to filter out a range of indoor air contaminants.

