Queenstown to Wellington: 7 places to visit in New Zealand

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) From Queenstown's adrenaline-pumping adventures to Wellington's vibrant arts scene, explore New Zealand's diverse beauty

For an experience into the middle of the earth, the lush pastures of shire offers you the most dynamic experience for fans of the 'Lord of the Rings' and The Hobbit Trilogies

Nestled between the green hills and a sparkling harbour is the capital city of New Zealand

Tasman National Park is renowned for its golden beaches, crystal-clear waters, and coastal walking tracks

You can explore glaciers, go hiking, and stargaze in one of the world's largest dark sky reserves

It is famous as the 'Adventure Capital of the World'. The place is surrounded by the Southern Alps and Lake Lake Wakatipu

This place in Newzealand is famous for it's maori culture, bubbling mud pools, hot springs and geysers

The dramatic landscapes, fjords, waterfalls in this national park is mesmerizing