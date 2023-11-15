Japanese economy faces strong decline in Q3

(MENAFN) The Japanese economy faced a steeper-than-anticipated contraction in the third quarter, primarily attributed to a decline in business spending and the lingering challenges in consumer spending recovery. Data released by the Cabinet on Wednesday revealed that the gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 2.1 percent on an annual basis. This figure exceeded average expectations, which projected a more modest contraction of 0.6 percent. Furthermore, the growth rate for the second quarter was revised down to 4.5 percent, a reduction from the initial reading of 4.8 percent.



The weak economic performance underscores the ongoing vulnerabilities in Japan's economic landscape, signaling the imperative for sustained support from both the Bank of Japan and the government to invigorate consumer spending. The contraction in GDP suggests a need for proactive measures to stimulate economic activity and ensure a more robust recovery. The government and the central bank may need to collaborate on strategies to bolster confidence, encourage business investment, and fortify the foundations of sustainable economic growth. The data emphasizes the critical role of continued support mechanisms to navigate through the persisting economic challenges faced by Japan.

