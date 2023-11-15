Ethiopia suggests collaborative solutions to maritime challenges

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Ethiopia took a diplomatic initiative to tackle its maritime challenges by extending an offer to neighboring countries.



Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, in an address to parliament, outlined a proposal that involved inviting neighboring nations to participate in its dam project and acquire shares in its national airline. Emphasizing the importance of a win-win approach, Abiy Ahmed highlighted the necessity for collaborative negotiations to address concerns related to sea access.



"Ethiopia didn't ask an inappropriate question that is out of the law. Ethiopia has no desire to fire a shot at neighboring countries. But we are saying let us discuss this in terms of the law and business," he stated.



Abiy emphasized that despite substantial population and economic growth, Ethiopia currently lacks a direct route to the sea. In response to this strategic challenge, the government is actively exploring innovative solutions to navigate and address this issue.



“We have no intention of threatening the sovereignty of any nation, but we would like a rules-based access to the Red Sea. Our request is to initiate discussions towards sustainable solutions," Abiy noted.



The prime minister conveyed gratitude to Djibouti, acknowledging its pivotal role in facilitating Ethiopia's growth and development. He specifically appreciated Djibouti's support in allowing the use of its port facilities over the past years, highlighting the importance of such collaborative efforts in fostering regional cooperation and economic progress.

