Israelis limit spending 5 weeks following recent conflict

(MENAFN) The Bank of Israel revealed on Tuesday that Israelis have curtailed their spending five weeks after the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas. However, there are indications of a potential recovery following a notable decline in spending at the conflict's onset.



According to the Central Bank of Israel, credit card spending has decreased by 9 percent from the expected level since the outbreak of the war. Notably, there was a significant rebound from the initial low of 20 percent observed in the first three weeks of the conflict. Credit card spending serves as a key indicator of consumer expenditure, which constitutes more than half of the overall economic output.



The bank highlighted that spending reductions were observed in various sectors, including education, flights, hotels, car rentals, fuel, transportation, and restaurants. In contrast, retail stores experienced increased spending, attributed to initial public concerns about potential product shortages. Authorities also encouraged citizens to stockpile food for 72 hours, contributing to heightened retail activity.



The Bank of Israel emphasized the importance of credit card data for monetary policy decisions, citing the delayed availability of much-needed economic data. This delay can range from a few weeks to several months, making real-time indicators like credit card spending crucial for informed policy responses. The report provides valuable insights into the evolving economic landscape in the aftermath of the recent conflict.

