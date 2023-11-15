Japanese economy sees significant downturn in Q3

(MENAFN) In contrast to economists' predictions, Japan's economy experienced a significant downturn in the third quarter of this year, contracting at an annualized pace of 2.1 percent, as revealed by provisional data on Wednesday.



This decline marks a substantial shift from the 4.8 percent year-on-year growth observed in the second quarter and stands as the most considerable contraction witnessed in the past two years, according to statistics from the Cabinet Office.



Contrary to market expectations, the world's third-largest economy recorded a more pronounced shrinkage of 0.5 percent in the July-September period compared to a year ago.



Economists had anticipated a milder contraction of 0.6 percent. Furthermore, Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) also saw a deeper decline of 0.5 percent in the third quarter compared to the previous three-month period, surpassing economists’ earlier estimate of a 0.1 percent contraction.



The contrasting scenario is noteworthy, given that in the second quarter, the Japanese economy had exhibited growth, expanding by 1.2 percent from the first quarter.



This unexpected downturn in the third quarter raises concerns about the overall economic health of Japan, prompting a closer examination of the factors contributing to this decline.

MENAFN15112023000045015839ID1107426274