Palestine Red Crescent announces evacuation of Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Palestine Red Crescent announced that it successfully evacuated Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza Strip.



“It was a challenging and perilous day. Today, we managed to evacuate the patients, the wounded, their families and the medical teams trapped in Al-Quds Hospital, compelled by the tragic situation that had befallen the hospital,” it stated in a post on social media.



It declared that the action came “after more than 10 days of siege, during which medical and humanitarian supplies were prevented from reaching the hospital.”



Given the ongoing Israeli bombardment in the vicinity, combined with firing upon the hospital, a complete power outage, and the depletion of water and food supplies for patients, Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City posed a threat to the lives of everyone inside.



Under these untenable conditions, it became impossible to continue providing the necessary medical care, leading to the decision to evacuate the hospital.



The Palestine Red Crescent reported that patients were being relocated to hospitals in the southern parts of the Gaza Strip. However, these receiving hospitals are already grappling with fuel shortages and a scarcity of medicines and medical supplies.



In a prior announcement on Sunday, the Red Crescent had informed that Al-Quds Hospital would be temporarily out of service due to fuel exhaustion and a power outage. Additionally, on early Tuesday, it was revealed that the only power generator at Al-Amal Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip had ceased operation.

