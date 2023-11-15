Gold Prices exhibit narrow range ahead of anticipated release of US inflation data

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, gold prices exhibited a narrow range as investors displayed hesitancy in making purchases ahead of the anticipated release of US inflation data. The outcome of this data is expected to offer insights into the future trajectory of interest rates as determined by the Federal Reserve, prompting a cautious approach among market participants. Gold settled in spot transactions at USD1,945.40 per ounce as of 0733 GMT, rebounding slightly from its lowest level in over three weeks recorded on the preceding Monday. Simultaneously, US gold futures settled at USD1,949.50.



Global traders are closely monitoring the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data scheduled for Tuesday at 1330 GMT, along with the subsequent release of the Producer Price Index (PPI) data on Wednesday. Economists on Wall Street are anticipating a slowdown in the CPI rise to 0.1 percent for October, down from a 0.4 percent increase in September, based on a Reuters poll. However, the core inflation is expected to remain steady at 0.3 percent, mirroring the September figures.



While gold traditionally serves as a hedge against inflation, the prevailing uncertainty surrounding interest rates introduces a nuanced perspective. Elevated interest rates augment the opportunity cost associated with holding gold, given its non-yielding nature.



Turning to other precious metals, silver settled at USD22.3 per ounce, while platinum experienced a modest 0.6 percent increase, reaching USD869.20. Additionally, palladium saw a marginal 0.2 percent rise, reaching USD983.89. The market awaits the upcoming inflation data, which is poised to influence the dynamics of the precious metals landscape in the coming sessions.

