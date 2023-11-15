Hundreds of protestors rally in Amsterdam opposing government's provision of arms to Israel

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, hundreds of individuals assembled at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands to express their opposition to the government's provision of arms to Israel.



The demonstration, initially held within the airport, persisted outdoors despite adverse weather conditions. The protestors also voiced their dissent against politicians in both the European Union and the United States for their support of Israel.



Waving Palestinian flags, the demonstrators chanted slogans such as "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," while also urging for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.



Max van den Berg, a 31-year-old Dutch protester, passionately called for an end to the Israeli bombing of Gaza, emphasizing that true peace cannot be achieved without justice.



In a statement to a Turkish news agency, Max van den Berg underscored his opposition to the Dutch government's support for Tel Aviv, passionately declaring, "end the genocide and occupation."



Philip Block, another protester, leveled accusations against the government, asserting that it is complicit in Israeli crimes in the Gaza Strip.



He urged Dutch politicians to halt arms supplies to Israel and called on officials to actively support the appeals for an immediate cease-fire.

MENAFN15112023000045015839ID1107426271