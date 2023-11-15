Nearly 15,000 babies to be born amid Gaza crisis until end of 2023

(MENAFN) Between October 7 and the end of 2023, around 15,000 kids are anticipated to be born in Gaza; all will be at "grave risk amid escalating violence" and are going to require "medical care, water, and food at crisis levels," according to a Tuesday statement from Save the Children.



"About 15 percent of women giving birth are likely to experience pregnancy or birth-related complications," the humanitarian organization declared in a statement.



Their estimate relies on recent data from the United Nations, which indicates that approximately 180 women in the besieged Palestinian enclave give birth each day. The projection also takes into account the rates of multiple births in the occupied Palestinian territory.



"Clean water is scarce, food and medicines are running low, and pregnant or breastfeeding women are struggling to find food. Hospitals and health facilities already facing severe shortages are under attack, putting thousands of patients, including pregnant women and newborns, in grave danger," the report pointed out.



The source cited Maha, a member of the Save the Children staff based in the Gaza Strip. Maha had been displaced to the south but previously sought refuge outside Al Shifa Hospital.



"The scenes at the hospitals were horrible. Pregnant women in the hallways screaming in pain. Unidentified newborn babies in incubators, without any living family members. The fuel had run out. I had to flee. I don't know if they survived," she declared.

