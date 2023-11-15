Egypt announces Rafah crossing opening from its side

(MENAFN) The Egyptian Foreign Ministry released a statement on Monday, emphasizing that the Rafah crossing has remained open from the Egyptian side throughout the ongoing conflict in Gaza that began on October 7.



According to the ministry's spokesman, Ahmed Abu Zeid, he accused the Israeli authorities of hindering the entry of essential aid into Gaza by implementing what he described as "obstructive procedures" along with providing weak justifications for such actions.



Abu Zeid urged those leveling accusations against Cairo for allegedly closing the Rafah crossing to refer to statements from the United Nations and international relief organizations.



These statements, he claimed, affirm that Egypt is actively facilitating the delivery of aid to Gaza in a prompt and sustainable manner.



As the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip extended into its 39th day, the grim toll of casualties continued to rise. The latest figures from Palestinian authorities reported at least 11,240 Palestinians killed, with more than 7,700 of them being women and children.



Additionally, approximately 29,000 others have sustained injuries during the conflict. The widespread destruction caused by Israel's relentless air and ground attacks over the past month has resulted in thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, being damaged or completely destroyed within the besieged enclave.

