Google unveils Apple's 36 percent share of search ad revenues in antitrust lawsuit

(MENAFN) In a testimony during the ongoing antitrust lawsuit filed by the US Department of Justice, Google's Chief Economist, Kevin Murphy, disclosed a significant aspect of the tech giant's financial dynamics. According to Murphy, the American technology and electronics company Apple receives a substantial 36 percent share of Google's search engine advertising revenues through Apple's Safari Internet browser. This revelation was made in defense of Google, seeking to counter the monopoly allegations levied against it in Washington.



The disclosure of these revenue-sharing numbers triggered a visible reaction from John Schmidtlin, the lead prosecutor representing Google. Schmidtlin expressed discontent with the revelation, asserting that such information should be treated as confidential. Both Google and Apple have maintained a stance of non-disclosure regarding the specifics of their agreement, and last week, Google submitted a court request, citing potential damage to its competitive position as the reason for withholding more information about the arrangement.



The partnership between Google and Apple dates back to 2002, with the Google search engine being the default option on Apple's Safari browser. Over time, this agreement has evolved into a pivotal default engine deal for Google, extending its reach as the default search engine on iPhones, the most widely used smartphones in the United States. The intricate nature of this financial relationship has now come under scrutiny in the context of the broader antitrust lawsuit, shedding light on the dynamics between two tech giants with considerable influence over the digital landscape.





MENAFN15112023000045015682ID1107426238