1962 Ferrari 250 GTO becomes 2nd most expensive car ever sold at auction

(MENAFN) In a milestone event, a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO has achieved the distinction of becoming the second most expensive car ever sold at auction, fetching an astounding USD51.7 million during an auction held in New York on Monday, as announced by Sotheby’s. This remarkable sale underscores the resilience and affluence of the luxury car market, defying economic challenges and crises.



The auction season, concluding this week with prominent players like Sotheby's and Christie's, is anticipated to generate billions in sales. The allure lies in coveted artworks by renowned masters such as Picasso, Monet, Cézanne, Rothko, and others, attracting affluent buyers to the opulent New York auctions. Wealthy art collectors, alongside other bidders, engage in phone-based bidding, and their identities remain shrouded in secrecy.



The Ferrari 250 GTO emerged as the highlight of this auction season, with Sotheby’s deeming it a "masterpiece" and attributing the highest status among sports cars to this iconic vehicle. The staggering sale price eclipsed the previous record set by another Ferrari 250 GTO, sold at a Sotheby’s auction in 2018 for USD48 million. Owned by an American car collector for an impressive 38 years, this Italian luxury car has attained legendary status in automotive history.



Despite the groundbreaking sale, the price achieved for the Ferrari 250 GTO remains a considerable distance from the absolute record for the highest-priced car at auction. This distinction is held by a Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut coupe, which commanded a staggering 135 million euros in 2022, reaffirming the exclusivity and rarity that drives the world of high-end automotive auctions.

