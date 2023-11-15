Epoxy Adhesive Market Overview, Size, Top Key Players, Growth, Share, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Epoxy Adhesive Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Epoxy Adhesive Market is valued at approximately USD 9.2 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2023-2030 . Epoxy is used to adhere or join a range of surfaces together with a strong, permanent, and robust bond. Epoxy is used to bond a wide range of substances such as metal, glass, wood, ceramics, tile, and concrete. The growing demand in the automotive and Construction industry are the key factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw7300

The primary key factor anticipated to accelerate the growth of the Epoxy Adhesive Market is higher demand in the automotive and Construction industry. According to the Global Construction 2030 Report, the construction industry across the globe is expected to grow by 85% and is projected to reach USD 15.5 trillion by 2030. and According to the automobile dealers association, In Sep 2020, automotive retail sales in India increased by 11.66%. Also, increasing investment in infrastructure development is creating a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing digitalization in the chemical industry and increasing technological adoption and internet availability are anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market. However, strict rules and regulations to produce chemical products stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Epoxy Adhesive Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue owing to factors such as Increasing investments in the energy and automotive industries and increased technological advancement in mechanical equipment in the region. North America is the fastest-growing region due to the increasing demand in the End user industry and increasing demand for electrical devices such as smartphones, healthcare, and electric cars etc.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Company

Arkema S.A. Group

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Sika AG

Permabond Engineering Adhesives Limited

Dupont de Nemours, Inc

The Dow chemical company

Pidilite Industries Limited

Mapei S.P.A.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In Dec 2020, Mepei S.A. began the construction of its third production facility in Mathura, to meet demand from northern India.

In Feb 2022, H.B. Fuller announced the acquisition of Fourny NV to boost its European construction adhesives business.

Global Epoxy Adhesive Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: End User, Technology, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By End User:

Aerospace

Automotive

Building And Construction

Footwear And Leather

Healthcare

Packaging

Woodworking

Joinery

By Technology:

Reactive

Solvent-borne

UV Cured Adhesives

Water-borne

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

? How did the COVID-19 pandemichave an impact onthe adoption ofviaa range ofpharmaceutical andexistencesciences companies?

? What is the outlook for theaffectmarketall throughthe forecastlength2023-2032?

? What are the keydevelopmentsinfluencing thehave an impact onmarket? How will theyhave an impact onthe market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What is thegive uppersonappreciationtoward?

? What are the keyelementsimpacting thehave an effect onmarket? What will be therehave an impact onin short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What are the keypossibilitiesareas in theinfluencemarket? What is theirworkablein short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What are the keytechniquesadoptedviagroupsin thehave an effect onmarket?

? What are the keyutilityareas of theinfluencemarket? Whichutilityispredictedtokeepthevery bestincreaseattainableall throughthe forecastduration2023-2033?

? What is thefavoureddeploymentmannequinfor the impact? What is theboomconceivableofquite a numberdeploymentfashionsexistingin the market?

? Who are the keyceasecustomersof pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in theaffectmarket?

? Which regional market ispredictedtomaintaintheeasiestboompossiblein thehave an impact onmarketat some stage inthe forecastlength2023-2032?

? Which are the keygamersin thehave an impact onmarket?

Growth Hampering Factors in the Market:



Environmental regulations : Stricter environmental regulations on the production and use of fossil fuels can limit the availability and use of traditional market.

Safety concerns: Safety concerns regarding the storage and transportation of can limit their use.

Supply chain disruptions: Disruptions in the global supply chain due to natural disasters, pandemics, or other factors can impact the availability and cost of market.

Security concerns: Security concerns regarding the transportation and storage of market can limit their use and availability.

Technological obsolescence: Advances in technology can make existing systems obsolete, leading to reduced demand.

Competition from alternative fuels: The development of alternative fuels such as biofuels and hydrogen-based fuels can compete with traditional market.

Volatility in oil prices: Fluctuations in oil prices can affect the cost of market, making it difficult for industry players to predict and plan for costs.

Economic downturns: Economic downturns can result in reduced demand for air travel and air cargo transportation, leading to a reduction in demand for market. Geopolitical tensions: Political instability and tensions between nations can impact the global supply chain for market, leading to supply disruptions and price fluctuations.

Request full Report

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world's leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

COMTEX_443496101/2796/2023-11-15T03:20:45