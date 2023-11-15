'Israel's Bombing Of Civilian Infrastructure Grave Escalation'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa H E Dr. Naledi Pandor, who is visiting the country, at his Amiri Diwan office yesterday.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest development in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed the necessity for consolidating the regional and international diplomatic efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire and permanently open the Rafah crossing to ensure the flow of relief convoys and humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian brethren besieged in the Gaza Strip, expressing Qatar's profound concern regarding the catastrophic deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Strip.

He stressed Qatar's categorical rejection of the repeated crimes of the Israeli occupation forces by targeting civilian objects, including hospitals, schools, and population centres in the Gaza Strip, considering it a dangerous escalation that portends dire consequences for the security and stability of the region.

He also underscored the continued efforts of Qatar to mediate the release of hostages, noting that the continued bombing doubles the humanitarian catastrophe in the strip and complicates the efforts being made.

He expressed Qatar's gratitude for the historical stance of South Africa in support of the fraternal Palestinian people, its constant emphasis on the necessity of achieving their legitimate rights, and its current stance calling for lifting the siege on the Gaza Strip, protecting civilians, and an immediate ceasefire.