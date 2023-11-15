UK accountants express alarm over proposed anti-money laundering reforms

(MENAFN) A consortium representing 13 prominent accounting bodies in the United Kingdom has raised serious concerns regarding the government's proposed amendments to the oversight of anti-money laundering (AML) rules. In a comprehensive letter addressed to Baroness Joanna Benn, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, the coalition highlighted apprehensions that most of the government's suggested models for reforming counter-terrorism finance and enhancing AML oversight could yield counterproductive outcomes, ultimately undermining the United Kingdom's efforts to combat financial crime.



The coalition emphasized the potential risks associated with three out of the four models put forth by the Treasury Department, cautioning that these models could, at best, result in an escalation of money laundering activities and, at worst, lead to the collapse of the entire regulatory system. These stern warnings come in response to the government's initiation of consultations in June to explore reforms in the monitoring of terrorist financing and money laundering rules.



Under the current system, 22 professional bodies oversee compliance with AML regulations in the accounting and legal sectors, taking enforcement action in the event of violations. The proposed reforms include three models suggesting a significant consolidation of regulatory bodies, either into a single public entity or a small group of professional bodies. However, the fourth model, supported by accounting bodies, advocates for more measured changes. It primarily focuses on enhancing the powers of the existing Anti-Money Laundering Supervision Office for professional bodies without altering the number or type of supervisors.



These expressed concerns underscore the critical nature of maintaining effective mechanisms for combatting financial crime while highlighting the need for cautious consideration and balanced reforms in the evolving landscape of anti-money laundering oversight.

