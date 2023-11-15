UN head expresses deep concern around significant deaths in Gaza’s hospitals

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, UN Chief executive officer Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern about the significant loss of life in Gaza's hospitals amid the ongoing Israeli attacks.



"The Secretary-General is deeply disturbed by the horrible situation and a dramatic loss of life in several hospitals in Gaza," representative Stephane Dujarric declared at a press meeting.



"In the name of humanity, the Secretary-General calls for an immediate cease-fire," Dujarric added.



He also mentioned that Guterres proceeds to speak with "a variety of interlocutors and his colleagues in the field.”



Recent Israeli strikes have targeted the vicinity of Gaza's main hospital, Al-Shifa. The Israeli military alleges that Hamas has an underground command center located beneath the hospital, an accusation that the Palestinian resistance group vehemently denies.



Since a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, Israel has conducted relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip. According to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities, at least 11,240 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 7,800 women and children, and over 29,200 others have been injured.



The Israeli offensive has also resulted in significant damage or destruction of thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches.

