Israel’s military invade Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital

(MENAFN) After widespread attacks in the vicinity, the Israeli army entered Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City early on Wednesday. Dr. Ahmad Mikhallalati, the head of the burns department at Al-Shifa Medical Complex, reported to Al Jazeera that Israeli tanks and bulldozers are currently within the complex.



Earlier on Wednesday, the Israeli army announced that it had initiated a military operation in “a certain part” of Al-Shifa Complex.



This announcement followed the Gaza Health Ministry's statement that the army had officially notified the administration of the medical complex about its intention to storm it on Tuesday night.



Dr. Muhammad Zaqout, chief executive of Gaza hospitals, reported to a news outlet: “Not a single bullet was fired from inside the hospital during the occupation forces’ storming of the complex.”



"The occupation forces stormed the surgical and emergency buildings in Al-Shifa Complex, entered the emergency department, and are now searching the hospital's basement," he declared.



“The occupation opened fire on those who left a corridor that they claimed was safe to exit Al-Shifa," Zaqout further mentioned.



He emphasized that the Israeli army found no evidence of members of the Palestinian resistance hiding in or around the hospital, contrary to the claims made before the complex was stormed.

MENAFN15112023000045015839ID1107425958