US inflation decelerates more than initially anticipated in October

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, the inflation rate in the United States for October exhibited a more sluggish pace than anticipated. The US Department of Labor reported that the consumer price index (CPI) for the month slowed to 3.2 percent on an annual basis, slightly below the projected rate of 3.3 percent. This deceleration marked a notable shift from the 3.7 percent annual CPI recorded in September.



Analyzing the monthly figures, the CPI in the world's largest economy showed no change, registering at zero, in contrast to the 0.4 percent recorded in September. Projections had initially estimated a 0.1 percent monthly inflation for October, highlighting the unexpected stability in consumer prices during this period.



Examining the core consumer price index in the United States, which excludes the volatile components of food and energy prices, a similar deceleration was observed. The annual basis for the core CPI slowed to 4 percent in October, deviating slightly from expectations that it would hold steady at the 4.1 percent recorded in September. On a monthly basis, the core index showed a decrease to 0.2 percent in October, down from 0.3 percent in September.

