Almost 200 refugees from Rohingya arrive in Indonesia's westernmost province

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, approximately 200 Rohingya refugees, including numerous women and children, arrived in Indonesia's westernmost province, marking the largest group of the persecuted Myanmar minority to reach the country in months.



A local navy commander, Andi Susanto, reported that the group of 196 landed in a remote area of Aceh Province's Pidie region on Tuesday morning.



The Rohingya, mostly Muslims, embark on perilous sea journeys, often in fragile boats, risking their lives to reach destinations such as Malaysia or Indonesia.



Following their arrival, some of the refugees promptly fled inland, as noted by Marfian, a spokesperson for the local fishing community, who, like many Indonesians, is commonly referred to by one name.



“Ten... immediately fled to the nearby hills. It seems that they were the middlemen that intentionally brought the refugees to the area,” he stated.



The local government reported a lower figure of seven individuals who fled. Local authorities and residents are providing assistance to the refugees in their time of arrival.



“Local people have provided food and drink for them as it is their habit of helping stranded Rohingyas,” Marfian declared.

MENAFN15112023000045015839ID1107425942