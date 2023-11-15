Iran verifies death sentence for individual convicted of murdering officer in 2022 demonstrations

(MENAFN) The Supreme Court of Iran has confirmed a death sentence for an individual convicted of murdering a Revolutionary Guards officer during the widespread protests last year, as announced by the judiciary.



Officer Ali Nazari lost his life in October 2022 amid nationwide demonstrations that swept through Iran in the aftermath of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody the month before, according to the judiciary's Mizan Online website.



In June, a Tehran court imposed the death penalty, declaring that it was "in accordance with the retribution law" that was then in effect in Iran.



Late on Monday, the Supreme Court, as reported by Mizan, affirmed the sentence without disclosing the identity of the condemned individual.



The unrest last year was triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurd, who was arrested for purportedly violating the strict dress code for women in the Islamic republic.



The protests of the past year resulted in a significant toll, with hundreds of casualties, including dozens of security personnel, and the arrest of thousands, all characterized by officials as "riots" allegedly instigated by foreign elements.



Notably, seven individuals have been executed after being found guilty of murder or engaging in violence against security forces during these protests.

MENAFN15112023000045015839ID1107425941