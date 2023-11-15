Dollar fall as US inflation slows down, increasing speculation on interest rate raise

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the dollar experienced a decline following the release of consumer price data in the United States, indicating a potential slowdown in inflation for October. This development has increased speculation about the US Federal Reserve adopting a more hesitant approach towards raising interest rates.



The Bureau of Labor Statistics, part of the US Department of Labor, reported that consumer prices remained unchanged last month, attributed in part to a decrease in gasoline prices after a 0.4 percent increase in September. The bureau further noted that the consumer price index, on an annual basis, rose by 3.2 percent in October, down from 3.7 percent in September.



Brian Jacobsen, Chief Economist at Annex Wealth Management in Wisconsin, remarked, "You can say goodbye to the era of raising interest rates." This sentiment reflects a growing consensus that the recent data may lead the Federal Reserve to reconsider any immediate plans for interest rate hikes. Matthew Miskin, Associate Chief Investment Strategist at John Hancock Investment Management in Boston, concurred, suggesting that the Federal Reserve is likely to maintain the current interest rates as inflation shows signs of deceleration and the labor market exhibits weakness. He added, "It appears that raising interest rates again... has become less likely given the weak inflation data."

