Seven More Palestinians Killed In Clashes With Israeli Army In West Bank's Tulkarm: Ministry

RAMALLAH, Nov 15 (NNN-WAFA) – At least seven more Palestinians were killed yesterday, in clashes with Israeli soldiers in Tulkarm, northern West Bank, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry.
The clashes occurred when the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) was conducting a massive manhunt for Palestinian suspects in the Tulkarm refugee camp, local eyewitnesses said.
The IDF said in a statement that, its troops clashed with“local terror operatives” and responded with a drone attack at armed Palestinians who were hurling explosives at them.
At least 196 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire in Tulkarm, since the Israeli-Palestinian conflict broke out on Oct 7.– NNN-WAFA
