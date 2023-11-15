Seven More Palestinians Killed In Clashes With Israeli Army In West Bank's Tulkarm: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Nov 15 (NNN-WAFA) – At least seven more Palestinians were killed yesterday, in clashes with Israeli soldiers in Tulkarm, northern West Bank, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry.

The clashes occurred when the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) was conducting a massive manhunt for Palestinian suspects in the Tulkarm refugee camp, local eyewitnesses said.

The IDF said in a statement that, its troops clashed with“local terror operatives” and responded with a drone attack at armed Palestinians who were hurling explosives at them.

At least 196 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire in Tulkarm, since the Israeli-Palestinian conflict broke out on Oct 7.– NNN-WAFA