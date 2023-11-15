Azercosmos Joins UN Global Compact Initiative

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Space Agency (Azerkosmos) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has signed a cooperation document with the United Nations (UN) Office in Azerbaijan on joining the UN Global Compact initiative. This is reported with reference to "Azerkosmos", Azernews reports.

According to the report, by joining the Global Compact, the agency will have the opportunity to plan and implement sustainable development in the field of space activities, strengthen its internal capabilities, and share its experience with the wider business community and other stakeholders at the international level. It is also planned to exchange experiences between Azercosmos and the UN and to discuss the "Azercosmos Report on the Assessment of the Impacts of Global Climate Change".

"Azercosmos" as a participant in the UN "Global Agreement," will adapt its activities to the country's sustainable development priorities, directions for "green" development, policies, and commitments, including the "framework for cooperation in the field of sustainable development" covering 2021–2025 and the UN's experience on 17 goals related to sustainable development.

The role of space technologies is of particular importance in the UN document "Transforming Our World: The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," consisting of 17 goals. The use of space technologies in the economic, social, and environmental spheres, which are integrated with each other, is now very relevant. From this point of view, we see the direct and indirect benefits of space technology in these areas.

For example, if a satellite image helps a farmer increase his productivity, that is a direct contribution and result. If it affects more global goals, such as poverty reduction, it is considered an indirect effect of improving agricultural efficiency. In short, the power of space is being harnessed to address the big problems and global challenges facing the world.

The Global Compact, founded in 2000 at the initiative of the United Nations, is the world's largest corporate sustainability network, with more than 20,000 business and non-business partners in over 160 countries. The main goal of Global Compact participants is to adapt their strategies and activities to internationally recognised principles of human rights, labour rights, environmental protection, and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.