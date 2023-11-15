Azercosmos Joins UN Global Compact Initiative

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
The Space Agency (Azerkosmos) under the Ministry of Digital
Development and Transport has signed a cooperation document with
the United Nations (UN) Office in Azerbaijan on joining the UN
Global Compact initiative. This is reported with reference to
"Azerkosmos", Azernews reports.
According to the report, by joining the Global Compact, the
agency will have the opportunity to plan and implement sustainable
development in the field of space activities, strengthen its
internal capabilities, and share its experience with the wider
business community and other stakeholders at the international
level. It is also planned to exchange experiences between
Azercosmos and the UN and to discuss the "Azercosmos Report on the
Assessment of the Impacts of Global Climate Change".
"Azercosmos" as a participant in the UN "Global Agreement," will
adapt its activities to the country's sustainable development
priorities, directions for "green" development, policies, and
commitments, including the "framework for cooperation in the field
of sustainable development" covering 2021–2025 and the UN's
experience on 17 goals related to sustainable development.
The role of space technologies is of particular importance in
the UN document "Transforming Our World: The 2030 Agenda for
Sustainable Development," consisting of 17 goals. The use of space
technologies in the economic, social, and environmental spheres,
which are integrated with each other, is now very relevant. From
this point of view, we see the direct and indirect benefits of
space technology in these areas.
For example, if a satellite image helps a farmer increase his
productivity, that is a direct contribution and result. If it
affects more global goals, such as poverty reduction, it is
considered an indirect effect of improving agricultural efficiency.
In short, the power of space is being harnessed to address the big
problems and global challenges facing the world.
The Global Compact, founded in 2000 at the initiative of the
United Nations, is the world's largest corporate sustainability
network, with more than 20,000 business and non-business partners
in over 160 countries. The main goal of Global Compact participants
is to adapt their strategies and activities to internationally
recognised principles of human rights, labour rights, environmental
protection, and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
