President Ilham Aliyev Sends Letter To President Of Palestine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
letter to President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas.
Dear Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I
extend my heartfelt congratulation and best wishes to you and
through you, your entire people on the occasion of the national day
of the State of Palestine.
Establishment of Azerbaijan's diplomatic mission in Palestine
last year was a positive step to develop bilateral relations.
Construction of a school by our side in Palestine is also on the
agenda.
We hope for the soonest de-escalation of tension in Gaza.
Azerbaijan has always demonstrated solidarity with respect to the
Palestine issue and advocated for the two-state solution of a
problem based on the UN's respective resolutions and decisions. Our
country will continue to provide support to the United Nations
Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near
East.
I believe that friendly relations and cooperation based on good
traditions between our countries will continue to successfully
develop.
On this festive day, I wish you the best of health, happiness,
success in your endeavors, and the brotherly people of Palestine
peace and prosperity.
Respectfully,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 13 November 2023
