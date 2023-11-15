Peruvian Congress Adopts Statement On Occasion Of Victory Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On the initiative of Peruvian Congress member Jose Enrique Oren,
the Congress adopted a statement on the occasion of the third
anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War, Azernews reports.
The statement emphasises that Azerbaijan has restored
international law and justice, as well as the right of about one
million internally displaced persons to live in their homes, and is
now directing all its efforts towards the demining and
reconstruction of the region, as well as the establishment of
lasting peace in the region, in order to achieve this goal.
In conclusion, congratulations are extended to the brotherly
people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 8-Victory Day.
