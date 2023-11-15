Peruvian Congress Adopts Statement On Occasion Of Victory Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

On the initiative of Peruvian Congress member Jose Enrique Oren, the Congress adopted a statement on the occasion of the third anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War, Azernews reports.

The statement emphasises that Azerbaijan has restored international law and justice, as well as the right of about one million internally displaced persons to live in their homes, and is now directing all its efforts towards the demining and reconstruction of the region, as well as the establishment of lasting peace in the region, in order to achieve this goal.

In conclusion, congratulations are extended to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 8-Victory Day.