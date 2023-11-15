One Dead, Two Wounded As Russian Missile Hits Apartment Block In Selidove, Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Wednesday, November 15, Russian invasion troops launched a missile strike targeting the town of Selidove, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region.

That's according to the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy launched a missile attack on the town of Selidove, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region. As a result, the part of a four-storey apartment block was destroyed," the minister reported on Telegram.

Klymenko noted that the emergency team, together with the police, rescued two injured citizens at the scene of the strike, rushing them to a hospital.

Also, rescuers helped three people, including a child, get out of the damaged apartment on the 4th floor.

"Unfortunately, the woman's body was found under the rubble. At least one person likely remains trapped. Emergency and rescue operation is underway," Klymaneko concluded.

It should be recalled that over 60 combat clashes have taken place at the front over the past day. In total, the enemy launched eight missile attacks and 59 air strikes, as well as 49 attacks involving multiple rocket launchers, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and at the populated areas.