Russian Troops Fire 571 Shells At Kherson Region In Past Day, Seven Civilians Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 14, the Russian army shelled Kherson region 81 times, injuring seven civilians.



Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 81 attacks, firing 571 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, DShKs, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 18 shells at the city of Kherson," said the region's head.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted region's residential neighborhoods, a healthcare facility, a penal institution in Kherson district, a“point of invincibility” and an educational institution's building in Beryslav district.

One dead, two wounded as Russian missile hits apartment block in Selidove,region

Seven people were injured in the Russian shelling, Prokudin stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, a civilian man was injured after he stepped on an explosive left by Russian forces in Novoraisk, Kherson region.

