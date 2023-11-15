Most Of Azerbaijan's Budget For 2024 To Be Directed For SDG Implementation - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. A total of 80
percent of the state budget in Azerbaijan for 2024 will be directed
to the realization of sustainable development goals, Azerbaijani
Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the II Baku Sustainable Development Forum on
"Sustainable Finance and Investment".
"In order to achieve sustainable development goals, 350,000 new
workplaces have been created in the non-oil and gas sector. This is
an average of 70,000 jobs per year. The next challenge we face is
to focus not on the number of jobs but on developing areas that
improve their quality," he said.
Will be updated
