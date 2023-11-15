               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Most Of Azerbaijan's Budget For 2024 To Be Directed For SDG Implementation - Minister


11/15/2023 3:08:53 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. A total of 80 percent of the state budget in Azerbaijan for 2024 will be directed to the realization of sustainable development goals, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the II Baku Sustainable Development Forum on "Sustainable Finance and Investment".

"In order to achieve sustainable development goals, 350,000 new workplaces have been created in the non-oil and gas sector. This is an average of 70,000 jobs per year. The next challenge we face is to focus not on the number of jobs but on developing areas that improve their quality," he said.

