Kyrgyzstan's President To Visit Japan, Engage In Top-Level Talks

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 15. Kyrgyzstan's
President, Sadyr Zhaparov, will visit Japan on November 17-20,
Muratbek Azymbakiev, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the
Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan said, Trend reports.
The visit will involve meetings and discussions with Japan's
Emperor Naruhito, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Speaker of the
House of Representatives Fukushiro Nukaga, and members of National
Diet of Japan (a parliament).
Additionally, meetings are scheduled with the leadership of
various organizations, such as the Japan Association for Trade with
Russia and NIS (ROTOBO), Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA),
Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Japan External
Trade Organization (JETRO), Japan International Cooperation Agency
(JICA), among others.
During these meetings, discussions will encompass matters
regarding the development and expansion of bilateral
Kyrgyz-Japanese cooperation across all fields of mutual interest,
including trade, economics, culture, humanitarian affairs, and
consular-visa affairs.
The visit is set to include the signing of several bilateral
documents within its framework.
