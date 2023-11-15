Kazakhstan Plans To Create Digital National Bank - Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Kazakhstan plans
to create a digital National Bank, Chairman of the National
(Central) Bank of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the plenary session "Monetary policy in current
conditions" within the XI Congress of financiers of Kazakhstan.
""Despite the success with the digital tenge, the National Bank
still has room to develop. This is the development of our research
function and digitalization. We plan, probably before half of next
year to adopt a certain document on the creation of a digital
National Bank," he said.
According to him, another extremely important aspect is the
development of the payment system.
"There was an excellent presentation of the digital tenge today.
What we should definitely focus on is the development and
improvement of our payment systems, their full digitization.
Kazakhstan has a certain reserve, a handicap in the region. It is
good that my predecessors started to deal with this in advance. We
need to further develop this area, to connect as many banks as
possible, to create more services, different variations of
services," he said.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN15112023000187011040ID1107425902
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.