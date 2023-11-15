G7`s Russian oil cap limit not suitable

(MENAFN) Efforts by the G7 and the European Union (EU) to implement a price cap on Russian oil appear to be faltering, with reports indicating that the set limit of USD60 per barrel is being systematically ignored. Western officials and Russian export data, cited by the Financial Times, reveal that almost no seaborne crude cargos have been traded below the established threshold, prompting concerns about the efficacy of the mechanism introduced to curb Moscow's export revenues.



Implemented in December 2022, the price cap aimed to curtail Russia's oil revenues, and similar restrictions were extended to Russian petroleum products in February. However, the latest findings suggest that Moscow has successfully evaded the intended impact of the cap, with "almost none" of the crude shipments being sold at or below the stipulated $60-a-barrel limit, as per a senior European Union official.



Official statistics from Russia further underscore these concerns, indicating that the average price of oil sold in October was USD80 per barrel, significantly exceeding the established cap. In response to the apparent inefficacy of the measure, European Union officials are contemplating ways to strengthen the price cap, exploring options such as restricting Russia's access to the used oil tanker market.



According to reports, Russia has navigated around the price restrictions by utilizing a fleet of aging tankers, often referred to as the 'shadow fleet.' These vessels, on which the price restrictions have limited traction, have become a key avenue for circumventing the imposed caps.



The complications surrounding the implementation of the price cap are compounded by the surge in the average cost of Urals oil, Russia's main export, which surpassed the USD60 cap during the summer. This increase was attributed to supply and export cuts implemented by Russia, Saudi Arabia, and other members of the OPEC+ group.



As European Union officials grapple with the challenge of reinforcing the price cap, questions loom over the effectiveness of economic sanctions and the broader implications for diplomatic efforts to exert pressure on Russia. The evolving situation raises concerns about the adaptability of economic measures in response to geopolitical dynamics and the complex interplay between global actors in the energy market.



