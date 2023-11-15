               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Foreign Minister Of Cote D'ivoire


11/15/2023 3:05:26 AM

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Tuesday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Ivorians in the Diaspora and Envoy of HE the President of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire Kacou Houadja Leon Adom, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed the cooperation relations between the two countries.

