Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli onslaught rises to 11,320, with 4,650 children

(MENAFN) As of Tuesday, the Palestinian death toll resulting from the continuing Israeli onslaught in the Gaza Strip has risen to 11,320 people, according to the government media office.



“The victims include 4,650 children and 3,145 women, while 29,200 others are injured,” the office mentioned in a declaration.



The declaration further reveals that 3,600 individuals, including 1,755 children, remain unaccounted for amid the ongoing crisis.



“A total of 198 medics, 22 civil defense personnel and 51 journalists were also killed in the assaults,” it also said.



“The Israeli aggression has forced 25 hospitals and 52 health care centers out of service, while 55 ambulances were targeted by Israeli forces,” the report added.



The media office reported that, within the last five days, 40 patients have lost their lives inside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City due to an Israeli siege and a shortage of fuel.



“Eighty-two people were buried in a mass grave inside the medical complex because of the intransigence of the occupation, which is still completely besieging the hospital,” it further mentioned.



Since October 7, Israel has initiated continuous air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas. The offensive has resulted in extensive damage, with numerous buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, being either damaged or completely destroyed.

