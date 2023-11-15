JHCO Sends New Relief Aid Plane To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) has sent a new aid plane laden with essential food supplies to support the beleaguered population in Gaza.This initiative, conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Jordanian Armed Forces/Air Force, and security agencies, aims to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the Strip.In a statement on Wednesday, JHCO outlined that the dispatched plane carries a substantial cargo of 12 tons of crucial food items. These provisions are slated for delivery to the Egyptian Red Crescent, which will oversee their distribution through the Rafah crossing under the supervision of responsible authorities in Gaza.JHCO Secretary-General, Hussein Shibli, emphasized the organization's unwavering commitment to operating around the clock, tirelessly preparing and dispatching aid.JHCO's support to Gaza extends beyond this recent endeavor, with a cumulative total of five aid planes sent since the onset of the current events. These flights have transported crucial medical supplies, medications, and sustenance items to address the pressing needs of the population.The Organization continues to actively receive monetary contributions. Donors can contribute through the designated bank account at the Union Bank (Account Number: JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06) or employ various electronic platforms, including CliQ JHCOGAZA, "eFAWATEERcom " service, and the official website >