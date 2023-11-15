(MENAFN) In a reflection on the geopolitical landscape, Timofey Bordachev contends that Russia has afforded the West a 16-year window to reconsider its approach. The 1990 Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, born out of the post-Cold War era, has officially ceased to exist. Initially crafted in a bid to civilize the triumph of the United States and NATO, as well as to alleviate the humiliation felt by the dissolved USSR, the treaty has now become a mere footnote in history. Bordachev delves into the historical context, highlighting the futile attempts to expand NATO eastwards within five years of the treaty's creation, ultimately dispelling any illusions of forging a common security space in Europe by the end of the 1990s.



While the hope for a different post-Cold War era may not have been universally held, Bordachev underscores the importance of exploring unconventional solutions to end the Cold War. Despite the initial lack of success in building a common security space in Europe, he notes that Russian foreign policy has remained patient, reluctant to prematurely abandon the treaty even as the prospect of its revival waned.



Bordachev suggests that the dissolution of the CFE Treaty serves as a testament to Russia's commitment to diplomatic engagement. Rather than hastily discarding the treaty, Russia allowed for an extended period, providing the West with an opportunity to reassess its stance.



This strategic patience, he argues, aligns with Russia's diplomatic ethos and cultural values.

As the geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve, Bordachev's analysis invites a closer examination of Russia's diplomatic approach, the complexities surrounding the post-Cold War order, and the implications of the CFE Treaty's demise on the broader landscape of international relations.



