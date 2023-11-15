UN Food organization: Gaza population faces widespread food insecurity due to persistent Israeli attacks

(MENAFN) On Monday, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization reported that the entire population of Gaza is currently experiencing food insecurity as a result of ongoing Israeli attacks on the region.



"At this point, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) considers all the civilian population in Gaza to be food insecure," QU Dongyu, chief executive of the UN agency, stated in a declaration.



He also declared that ahead of the present escalation, "close to 60 percent of households in Gaza were considered food insecure or vulnerable to food insecurity."



Dongyu also said that the FAO "is fully committed to addressing the pressing humanitarian needs of the population in the Gaza Strip," and emphasized that an "immediate cease-fire" is "a prerequisite for food security, and the right to food is a basic human right."



As the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip surpassed its 39th day, the latest figures from Palestinian authorities indicate that at least 11,180 Palestinians have lost their lives, with over 7,700 women and children among the casualties.



Additionally, approximately 28,200 others have sustained injuries due to the ongoing air and ground attacks by Israel. The impact of the conflict is further evident in the widespread damage and destruction of thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches in the besieged enclave since last month.

