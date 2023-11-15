EU issues warning to Ukraine in regards of ammunition limits

(MENAFN) The European Union (EU) has issued a warning to Ukraine regarding ammunition limits, revealing that member states have already exhausted existing stockpiles in their efforts to support the Ukrainian military. Josep Borrell, the European Union's foreign policy chief, disclosed this information ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting, responding to inquiries about the bloc's commitment to supply one million artillery shells to Kiev by March 2024.



Borrell clarified that he does not have ammunition in Brussels and emphasized the necessity to mobilize the stocks of European armies. The initial track, involving the provision of ammunition already present in military stockpiles, has concluded, with the European Union having delivered over 300,000 shells to Ukraine. However, Borrell acknowledged the challenges in obtaining additional supplies from existing stockpiles, hinting at potential difficulties in fulfilling the original commitment.



This disclosure appears to confirm earlier reports by Bloomberg, indicating that the European Union has so far delivered only 30 percent of the promised artillery shells. Borrell emphasized that the current flow of ammunition is contingent on the manufacturing capacities of the European Union's arms producers. Despite the European defense industry exporting a significant portion of its production, Borrell assured reporters that the issue is not a lack of production capacities, standing at odds with the ammunition shortfall currently faced.



Ukrainian officials have recently intensified requests for additional weapons and lethal aid, particularly in the wake of an unsuccessful counteroffensive against Russia. Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine's top commander, characterized the conflict with Russia as a "stalemate" in an interview with the Economist earlier this month. Against this backdrop, the European Union's challenges in meeting its ammunition commitment to Ukraine underscore the complexities and limitations surrounding international support in times of escalating conflict. The situation prompts broader questions about the capacity of regional alliances to effectively respond to the evolving needs of nations facing geopolitical threats.



MENAFN15112023000045015687ID1107425841