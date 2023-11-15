Dubai Sports Council & the National Olympic Committee discuss Ways of boosting Common Cooperation

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) Dubai Sports Council (DSC) & the National Olympic Committee have discussed ways of boosting bilateral relations between both parties to attain the promising development in the sports sector in terms of attracting & developing of sports talents and hosting of great international championships.



This came during the common meeting, convened at DSC’s premises in the presence of H.E. Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of DSC / H.E. Naser Aman Al-Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC / H.E. Faris Mohammed Al-Mutawa, the Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee, beside other Board’s members of the National Olympic Committee; these are: H.E. Major General Dr. Mohammed Al Murr, President of the UAE Athletics Federation / H.E. Qais Abdullah Al Dhali, President of the Arab and Asian Rugby Federation / Mr. Nabil Mohammed Bin Ashour, Member of the National Olympic Committee / Mr. Mohammed Saeed Bin Darwish, CEO of the National Olympic Committee / Mr. Ali Omar, Director of Sports Events Dept. in DSC / Mr. Ahmed Salem Al-Mahri, Director of Sports Development Dept. in DSC.



The meeting dealt with ways of collaboration and providing of full support, regarding the organization of sports championships; top of which is the 1st Gulf Youth Games, to be hosted by the UAE. The meeting also affirmed the importance of the consolidation of joint efforts to ensure best level of the organization of this event in such way that conforms to the remarkable status & ancient history of the country in the field of the organization of great events.



H.E. Saeed Hareb reviewed DSC’s policy to attract & develop sports talents, aiming to place UAE among the best 10 States in the global competitiveness indicators, through formulating an integrating governance framework ensuring availability of sports talents who are competent enough to represent the country in the various international fields. He also referred that DSC motivates & encourages youth athletes & develops their professional life in the sports scope through unifying common efforts among all national entities.



He emphasized the importance of common cooperation to create Olympic champions who can represent the country in the sports competitions and win Olympic medals in various sports games, as the country provides all factors of success including competent local staff and well-based & distinctive infrastructure which can be invested par excellence to create sports champions.



DSC is keen to collaborate with all national entities to boost the sports status in the country and to contribute to its development on both local & world levels, based on the wise leadership’s support & patronage of the sports sector in addition to the distinctive status of sport on community movement & daily life of all individuals. In conclusion of the meeting, H.E. the Secretary General of DSC accompanied the Olympic National Committee’s delegation in a tour around DSC’s premises.





MENAFN15112023007179015428ID1107425837