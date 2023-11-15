DIWALI IN DUBAI ENDS TOMORROW: MAKE THE MOST OF THE FINAL DAY OF THE FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS WITH UNMISSABLE OFFERS

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 15 November 2023: Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is ending tomorrow, after bringing together families and friends to create lasting memories across the city. Make the most out of the last opportunity to try special Diwali menus, raffles, and other activities. Don't miss out on this unique event that brings people closer, in Dubai's diverse community of over 200 nationalities.



On the final day of Diwali, there are amazing opportunities to enjoy special offers and win prizes in malls across Dubai. Visit Dubai Festival City Mall for a memorable shopping experience and spend AED 300 or more for a chance to win 100 grams of gold.



Gold and jewellery enthusiasts can take advantage of the final chance to experience Diwali to its fullest with Dubai Jewellery Group, and be one of the 30 lucky winners taking home AED 5,000.



For one last Diwali shop-and-win spree, purchase items for AED 200 or more at any of the participating malls in the Dubai Shopping Malls Group promotion, and receive a QR code to enter a raffle and win amazing prizes, such as 24 carat gold coins with a combined value of AED 100,000. There will be a total of 20 winners, each receiving a gold coin worth AED 5,000.

Don't miss the chance to savour authentic Indian flavours this Diwali, as some of the best citywide restaurants are showcasing their finest dishes. Taste the richness of traditional Indian cuisines prepared with care and expertise at restaurants across the city, including Aamara Restaurant, Global Village, Punjab Grill Dubai, Yummy Dosa, Jaffer Bhais Dubai and more.



Experience the essence of the Festival of Lights in Dubai with these delightful offerings until 16 November 2023.





