Judge under probe due to Al-authored ruling

(MENAFN) In an unprecedented development for Brazil's legal system, a federal judge in the northern state of Acre, Judge Jefferson Rodrigues, is under investigation for publishing a decision co-authored by an AI chatbot, ChatGPT. The National Justice Council (CNJ) has mandated that Rodrigues provide an explanation for the error-riddled ruling within 15 days. The decision in question contained inaccuracies regarding past court cases and legal precedent, including wrongly attributing previous decisions to the Superior Court of Justice.



Rodrigues, in documents submitted to the supervisory body, acknowledged that the decision was collaboratively written with the assistance of a "trusted advisor" — in this case, an AI. He downplayed the mistakes as a mere oversight, attributing them to the overwhelming workload faced by judges.



This incident marks a groundbreaking case in Brazil, where there are currently no laws prohibiting the use of AI in judicial settings. The CNJ deems it the "first case of its kind" in the country. Interestingly, reports suggest that the president of the Supreme Court is contemplating the creation of a "legal ChatGPT" for use by judges, with indications that such a project is already underway in the state of Sao Paulo.



The use of AI chatbots by judges, despite their proclivity to generate vivid and authoritative-sounding responses with no basis in reality, is not a novel phenomenon. Judges worldwide have been leveraging AI for decision-making for nearly as long as these technologies have been available to the public. Notably, Colombian Judge Juan Manuel Padilla Garcia of the First Circuit Court in Cartagena openly acknowledged incorporating ChatGPT in a decision issued earlier this year, addressing whether an autistic child should receive insurance coverage for medical treatment. Despite utilizing this unconventional research method, Judge Padilla Garcia reassured that the AI-generated responses were diligently fact-checked and were not intended to replace the judge's ultimate decision.



As Brazil grapples with the implications of AI in its legal system, the case of Judge Rodrigues brings to the forefront the challenges and opportunities associated with the integration of artificial intelligence in judicial decision-making processes. The investigation initiated by the CNJ is likely to prompt broader discussions about the regulation and ethical use of AI in legal contexts.



