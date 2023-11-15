Gaza’s civilians face ‘death sentence’ as loss of communication endure

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Gaza Media Office declared that the entire Gaza Strip is confronting a dire situation akin to a "death sentence" due to the loss of communication with ambulance and emergency teams. This communication breakdown occurred after Israel severed connections in the enclave.



On Oct. 27, Israel severed all forms of communication in Gaza for 36 consecutive hours before restoring connectivity.



A Turkish news agency reviewed a statement in which the media office expressed grave concerns about the severe consequences of the communication and internet shutdown in Gaza. The office warned that such actions result in a total suppression of all war crimes perpetrated by the Israeli occupying army.



Highlighting the impact on over 2.3 million residents in the Strip, the statement emphasized the inability to communicate with essential services such as rescue, emergency, relief, medical, civil defense, municipal teams, as well as governmental and non-governmental institutions.



Additionally, it underscored the disruption of communication among the population, posing a serious threat to the overall functioning and well-being of Gaza.



The administration office declared that this is “a new crime added to the record of violations of international law and various international conventions, considering it a breach of the most basic rights stipulated in international norms.”

